Mkhwebane to submit report on Ramaphosa farm robbery in 30 days

Faizel Patel

As public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane continues to fight for her job, she has now been tasked to investigate and submit a report on President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa had asked her to explain why she should not be suspended from her job amid Parliament’s impeachment process against her.

Mkhwebane on Monday confirmed she will investigate Ramaphosa for allegedly breaching the executive code of ethics relating to criminal activities at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

She has used this opportunity to address what she called unfair criticism over her investigations concerning the Executive Members Ethics Act.

Mkhwebane claimed some have accused her of getting involved in party politics and targeting certain members of the executive.

ALSO READ: WATCH: EFF’s rowdy plans for Parliament, if Ramaphosa allowed to deliver budget vote

In a statement, Mkhwebane said the Public Protector is the only institution in the country empowered to enforce the Executive Code of Ethics.

“On receipt of such a complaint, the Public Protector must investigate and must submit a report on the alleged breach of the Executive Code of Ethics within 30 days of the complaint to the President if the complaint was against a member of Cabinet, a Premier or Deputy Minister.”

Mkhwebane said she would have to improvise on who would receive her report on the president.

“Due to the silence of the Executive Members Ethics Act (EMEA) when it comes to the appropriate recipient of the report in case the complaint is against the President, the Public Protector has previously had to improvise and send it to the Speaker of the National Assembly.”

The complaint against Ramaphosa comes after former spy boss Arthur Fraser laid a criminal complaint against the president, accusing him of money laundering and not reporting a robbery at his farm where a reported $4 million (R61.8 million) was stolen.

Fraser also claimed the suspects who broke into the president’s property were subsequently kidnapped, interrogated, and paid off to keep silent.

EFF’s rowdy plans for Parliament

Ramaphosa who has defended himself from any wrongdoing regarding the stolen millions has come under severe pressure, particularly from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). They have vowed to disrupt Parliament when Ramaphosa delivers the budget vote on Thursday.

EFF leader Julius Malema gave Ramaphosa an ultimatum to \step down with immediate effect or suffer the same fate as former president Jacob Zuma.’

Malema said Ramaphosa had failed to prove to South Africans that he is a worthy president, and should thus vacate the highest office in the land.

Ramaphosa not resigning

Meanwhile, Deputy President David Mabuza has dismissed any talk about Ramaphosa resigning due to the criminal allegations.

“I don’t think we have reached a point that the president must step down. All I know is that a case has been opened.”

Mabuza said people should not “jump the gun” and pre-empt the outcome of the investigation.

ALSO READ: Gupta arrests: Turning state’s witness could put brothers’ lives in danger