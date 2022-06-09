No national shutdown: Taxis won’t allow anyone to ‘get in the way’ of doing business

Faizel Patel

The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) says it will be business as usual on Friday, despite reports of a planned national shutdown on Friday over high fuel prices.

There have been a number of messages and posters circulating on social media platforms, particularly on WhatsApp, calling for a national shutdown.

These messages have caused panic among many South Africans who have opted to stay at home for fear of becoming targets during the so-called shutdown.

Speaking to The Citizen, National Taxi Alliance spokesperson Theo Malele, however, said negotiations with government over the high fuel price are ongoing.

“From the taxi industry’s side, it is business as usual. With those lootings that happened last year, we stood up and we said we are working, we are not going to allow anarchy and chaos. And the same applies tomorrow, we will not allow our people to get into our way as we go about our economic activities.”

“As much as we too are not expected to infringe on other people rights as they go about their economic activity,” said Malele.

Malele’s sentiments were also echoed by the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) who dismissed rumours of a national shutdown.

“Santaco has never lobbied any organisation for a national shutdown, and not even planning any shutdown. We still, however, hold the strongest view that there’s an urgent intervention needed from government and this despite looming taxi fare increases.”

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said while it welcomes Santaco’s commitment not to participate in the proposed national shutdown it has urged other “actors” to also desist.

“While we recognise the stifling impact of the ongoing fuel price hikes, sabotaging the economy is not the right route to do. We support Santaco’s calls on the national government to reconsider fuel pricing swiftly.”

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in a message to The Citizen said: “The EFF is not aware of any national shutdown tomorrow.”

“When we take any action regarding anything, we will communicate such on our official platforms.”

Meanwhile, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) said it is aware of the messages and posters circulating on various social media platforms calling for a national shutdown.

It has warned those behind the messages that prohibiting people’s freedom of movement is a criminal offence, and has called on South Africans to work together with law enforcement authorities to uphold and enforce the law.

“Members of the public are therefore cautioned against spreading such messages that seek to mobilise communities to respond to the shutdown. Any action aimed at contravening the law, will be dealt with accordingly within the ambit of the law.”

Natjoints said the intelligence community is closely monitoring the situation and the associated risks.

“Law enforcement officers have been deployed and are on high alert to prevent and combat any forms of criminality. The respective Provision Operational and Intelligence Structure (Provjoints) have been directed to ensure multidisciplinary deployments and that the necessary contingency plans are in place.”

Natjoints has assured South Africans that enforcement of the law will be executed within relevant prescripts to ensure stability in the country.

