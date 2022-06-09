Person falls to death at Fourways Mall

Citizen Reporter

A person died on Thursday after falling off an external facade of the Fourways Mall building.

According to a statement by the mall, the incident took place around 1:20pm.

Asset manager of Fourways Mall Andri Pienaar said: “An individual fell to their death off the external facade of the building. Emergency services responded immediately and the individual was pronounced dead on the scene.”

Police are on the scene, according to Fourways Review.

Fourways Mall requests that the respect of the deceased and their family be upheld on social media.

Douglasdale Police Station Commander Brigadier Veeshani Arikum confirmed the incident but said an investigation is still ongoing.

“We cannot comment on the matter as investigations are still in a premature stage,” she said.

Man shot at Rosebank Mall

This comes on the same day that a man was shot while sitting in a restaurant at Rosebank Mall.

in what seems to be a hit.

In what seems to be a hit, two men allegedly entered the Tashas restaurant at Rosebank Mall and fired multiple shots at a businessman before fleeing on foot.

Paul Herbst from Medi Response said a 42-year-old man was shot twice while seated at a table.

“Upon arrival of paramedics, it was established that a single male had sustained gunshot wounds. The victim showed no sign of life and was declared deceased by paramedics,” said Herbst.