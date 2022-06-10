Mkhwebane undeterred after suspension by Ramaphosa

Faizel Patel

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane seems to be undeterred by her suspension from office as she took to social media in her quest for justice.

Mkhwebane was suspended with immediate effect on Thursday by President Cyril Ramaphosa who himself is under investigation by the Public Protector for allegedly breaching the executive code of ethics relating to criminal activities at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

ALSO READ : Mkhwebane to submit report on Ramaphosa farm

The suspension came after Mkhwebane submitted her reasons to Ramaphosa on 27 May on why she should not be suspended.

Ramaphosa previously wrote to Mkhwebane on 17 March asking her to explain why he should not suspend her and gave her 10 days to respond.

The Presidency said Mkhwebane will remain suspended until her impeachment process.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa suspends Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane with immediate effect

Quoting a passage from the Bible, Mkhwebane shared a tweet on Thursday expressing her sentiments after being suspended by Ramaphosa.

“Oksalayo this battle is the Lord’s. Exodus 14:14 The Lord will fight for you, and you shall hold your peace and remain at rest.”

Oksalayo this battle is the Lord’s. Exodus 14:14 The Lord will fight for you, and you shall hold your peace and remain at rest.— Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane (@AdvBMkhwebane) June 9, 2022

The Biblical translations of Exodus 14:14 reads: “Just stay calm. The Lord will fight for you, and you have only to be silent. The Lord shall fight for you, and ye shall hold your peace. The Lord will fight for you, and you shall hold your peace.”

In a second tweet, Mkhwebane indicated that she would not be deflected.

“Do not be deflected #glencore and #farmgate aluta continua.”

Do not be deflected #glencore and #farmgate aluta continua— Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane (@AdvBMkhwebane) June 9, 2022

Meanwhile, a full bench of the Western Cape High Court on Friday is expected to deliver its ruling on Mkhwebane’s interdict application, which sought to halt Parliament’s impeachment process and prevent Ramaphosa from suspending her.

In Parliament on Thursday, United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa asked why Mkhwebane was suspended ahead of the court’s ruling.

“That judgment is due to be delivered tomorrow. Why do this on the eve of the judgment. What kind of message are you sending?” he asked.

Judge Erasmus will be delivering judgment in the matter of The Public Prosecutor of SA and The Speaker of the National Assembly & Others Case No: 8500/2022 at the High Court sitting in Thembalethu at 08h30am tomorrow 10 June 2022.



There will be no need for appearance— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) June 9, 2022

Holomisa also questioned whether this might be another judgment leak following legal consultant Ismail Abramjee’s leaked SMS sent to Parliament’s lawyer, advocate Andrew Breitenbach, that that he had it “on good authority” that the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) had decided to dismiss Mkhwebane’s rescission application.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa

ALSO READ: Another Abramjee? – Timing of Mkhwebane’s suspension questioned