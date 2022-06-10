Mkhwebane undeterred after suspension by Ramaphosa

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane seems to be undeterred by her suspension from office as she took to social media in her quest for justice.
Mkhwebane was suspended with immediate effect on Thursday by President Cyril Ramaphosa who himself is under investigation by the Public Protector for allegedly breaching the executive code of ethics relating to criminal activities at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.
The suspension came after Mkhwebane submitted her reasons to Ramaphosa on 27 May on why she should not be suspended.
Ramaphosa previously wrote to Mkhwebane on 17 March asking her to explain why he should not suspend her and gave her 10 days to respond.
The Presidency said Mkhwebane will remain suspended until her impeachment process.
Quoting a passage from the Bible, Mkhwebane shared a tweet on Thursday expressing her sentiments after being suspended by Ramaphosa.
“Oksalayo this battle is the Lord’s. Exodus 14:14 The Lord will fight for you, and you shall hold your peace and remain at rest.”
The Biblical translations of Exodus 14:14 reads: “Just stay calm. The Lord will fight for you, and you have only to be silent. The Lord shall fight for you, and ye shall hold your peace. The Lord will fight for you, and you shall hold your peace.”
In a second tweet, Mkhwebane indicated that she would not be deflected.
“Do not be deflected #glencore and #farmgate aluta continua.”
Meanwhile, a full bench of the Western Cape High Court on Friday is expected to deliver its ruling on Mkhwebane’s interdict application, which sought to halt Parliament’s impeachment process and prevent Ramaphosa from suspending her.
In Parliament on Thursday, United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa asked why Mkhwebane was suspended ahead of the court’s ruling.
“That judgment is due to be delivered tomorrow. Why do this on the eve of the judgment. What kind of message are you sending?” he asked.
Holomisa also questioned whether this might be another judgment leak following legal consultant Ismail Abramjee’s leaked SMS sent to Parliament’s lawyer, advocate Andrew Breitenbach, that that he had it “on good authority” that the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) had decided to dismiss Mkhwebane’s rescission application.
Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa
