Lunga Simelane
3 minute read
11 Jun 2022
5:31 am
South Africa

Power supply reforms to address SA’s electricity shortfall – expert

Lunga Simelane

The current electricity shortfall was estimated at up to 6,000 megawatts (MW).

Electricity transmission tower. Picture: iStock
With plans for fundamental transformation in the electricity sector underway, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reform strategies are welcomed by South Africa’s biggest industry players. With SA enabling itself in the most “significant reform process” in the country’s history, according to Ramaphosa, energy expert Chris Yelland said the action was “better late than never”. Yelland said he hoped the plans would make a big difference in the short and long term. The current electricity shortfall was estimated at up to 6,000 megawatts (MW). Ramaphosa said once these changes were implemented, SA would have multiple generators competing with Eskom to supply electricity at...

