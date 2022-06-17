Alex Japho Matlala
South Africa

Council pays R211m for overtime

Council said it has introduced measures to curb excessive overtime expenditure.

Photo: iStock
The Greater Tzaneen municipality in Limpopo has introduced strict measures to curb fraud allegations involving overtime expenditure amounting to over R200 million. According to a financial report commissioned by the executive management of the municipality and tabled in council last week, Tzaneen has paid a staggering R211 million of questionable overtime expenditure to its employees since 2013. The report, which The Citizen has seen, indicates that about 60% (431 out of 660) of the municipality’s staff have been receiving overtime pay every month for the past seven years. Municipal officials, according to the report, earned R23.5 million in 2013/14 and...

