Getrude Makhafola
4 minute read
18 Jun 2022
5:00 am
South Africa

‘It’s been unbearable’: Family waits 2 years to bury son while police sit on DNA results

Getrude Makhafola

Hammarsdale police never provided the family with a case number, nor update on the investigation.

Picture: iStock
The Chamane family in Hammarsdale, KwaZulu-Natal has been unable to bury their late son since 2020 due to outstanding DNA results, only to discover this week that police had received the results a year ago, yet continued to turn them away each week when they went to inquire on the progress. The family routinely went to the police station for the past two years, looking for Sibonginkosi Khethuthula Chamane's DNA results, but were told they were not yet available every time. Throughout this time Sibongankosi's mother Khosi carried the pain of not being able to bury her son. She said...

Read more on these topics