Getrude Makhafola
4 minute read
24 Jun 2022
6:30 am
South Africa

Stellenbosch University student rejects ‘racist urinator’ hearing panel

Ndwayana's lawyer says they expect the hearing to continue without her client

Stellenbosch University. Photo: Supplied.
Stellenbosch University student Babalo Ndwayana has rejected the panel composition for suspended fellow student Theuns Du Toit, who was caught on video peeing on his laptop, saying the matter won't be handled objectively. The hearing was supposed to go ahead on Wednesday, but there were preliminary issues that had to be ironed out, said Ndwayana's lawyer Nomonde Gxilishe from the University of South Africa (Unisa) law clinic in Cape Town. Also Read: Steve Hofmeyr’s ‘sincere’ commentary on Stellenbosch ‘pee holes’, ‘black nanny state’ and racism  The racist incident drew widespread condemnation last month, leading to protests at the institution. Du...

