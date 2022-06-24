SA man passes away in Saudi Arabia while serving Hajj pilgrims

Faizel Patel

A South African man who travelled to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to assist South African pilgrims for the 2022 Hajj season has passed away.

This tragic news was announced by the South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) this week.

Fariet Moosa departed South Africa on 3 June for the kingdom.

A number of South African volunteers accompany the pilgrims and assist them with aspects of entry into the kingdom, easing the communication barrier, medical assistance, and even their rituals.

Sahuc said it deeply saddened by the loss of Moosa.

“Brother Fariet Moosa was out in the path assisting the pilgrims in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Makkah. A person out in the service of Islam to the Muslim community of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), serving the guests of Allah, his reward is that of a Martyr.”

Fariet is survived by his family in South Africa.

A person who passes away in Makkah is laid to rest in Jannat-al- Muallaa Cemetery in the kingdom.

Quota for 2022 Hajj reduced

Meanwhile, it has been announced that only 1,132 South African pilgrims will be allowed to perform Hajj in 2022.

The quota is a far cry from the 2,500 and additional 1,000 that South Africa was granted before the Covid-19 pandemic enveloped the world.

Saudi Arabia in 2020 restricted the annual pilgrimage, which draws millions of worshippers from across the globe including South Africa to citizens and residents within the kingdom, as part of stringent measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

With South Africans and the rest of the world not being allowed to perform Hajj in 2020 and 2021, the waiting lists for South Africa have ballooned to have a backlog of about sixteen years from a previous amount of between five and eight years.

South Africans have to register and be accredited with Sahuc before embarking on the journey of Hajj.

