12 dead, multiple injured in head-on collisions in KwaZulu-Natal

Citizen Reporter

Private Ambulance Service responded to several collisions over the weekend in KwaZulu-Natal that resulted in the deaths of at least 12 people and multiple injured.

It is understood the incidents took place in various parts of KZN.

Bakkie and car collision

Five people were declared dead after a collision on the R34 Melmoth road between Mondlo and Klipfontein turn-offs.

The head-on collision involved a bakkie and a light motor vehicle.

Upon arrival, emergency services found five occupants of the car fatally wounded and one patient sustained serious injuries.

N3 southbound collision

Meanwhile, a head-on collision on the N3 southbound near Cliffdale exit in Hammersdale left six dead and seven injured.

When emergency services arrived at the scene, they found that three patients were critically injured, two patients had sustained serious injuries, and two patients had sustained minor injuries.

“Five occupants sustained fatal injuries and succumbed to their injuries before emergency services arrived,” emergency services said in a statement.

One patient, who was in a critical condition, succumbed to their injuries on route to the hospital.

Umzinto

In another incident, one occupant was found dead and six others were injured in a collision involving four vehicles on the R612 in Umzinto.

The deceased succumbed to their injuries before emergency services arrived on the scene.

According to medics, six patients had sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious.

ALSO READ: Massive collision: 19 injured in a 13-vehicle accident on N2 in KZN

In an unrelated incident, a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Tshwane claimed the lives of at least 15 people.

It is understood the accident happened on the M17 Hornsnek Road.

The accident claimed the lives of 15 people, two from the truck and 13 from the bus.

Amongst the deceased 8 are women and 7 men. 23 people have been injured and three are in a critical condition.

Additional information by Faizel Patel

NOW READ: ‘Driver error’ to blame for Tshwane horror crash that killed 15 people – Mbalula