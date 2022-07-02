50-year-old man killed by buffalo on Limpopo farm

Citizen Reporter

Limpopo police have opened an inquest docket after a man was allegedly killed by a rampaging buffalo on a farm in the Lephalale area.

According to a statement by the police, the incident occurred on a farm at Steenbokpan on Thursday.

The victim was allegedly on the farm with the owner and a photographer when the buffalo charged him, killing him instantly.

“Although the farm owner tried to rescue him by firing some shots at the buffalo, subsequently the buffalo chased and attacked him as well. He escaped by climbing on the tree and the photographer also managed to keep safe distance,” the statement reads.

“Emergency services including the police were summoned to the scene and a 50-year-old man was certified dead and identified as Benjamin de Bruyn. The owner was then taken to the hospital for medical treatment.”

Police have called on farmers and tourists to exercise extreme care around wild animals.