Warning: Rand Water calls on customers to reduce consumption as crisis looms

Rand Water warns that consumption by several customers has reached exceptionally high levels, placing the supply system under pressure.

Rand Water has warned of a looming crisis as several customers’ water consumption has reached exceptionally high levels, putting the supply system under increasing pressure.

The water utility has called on all municipal customers to reduce their water consumption to stabilise the system.

Reduce your water consumption, customers – Rand Water

Rand Water said on Wednesday that although it is pumping at maximum capacity, water demand continues to rise and consumption has reached record levels.

Source: Rand Water

“Sustained overconsumption is making it increasingly difficult to balance supply across the network and heightens the risk of disruptions unless demand is brought under control,” the utility said.

Rand Water said it has repeatedly warned municipalities about high consumption.

The utility said its engagements with municipalities have focused on coordinating mitigation strategies and finding new ways to improve the water supply system.

“Despite these efforts, persistent high consumption in certain areas continues to undermine the sustainable balance of supply across the network,” the water utility said.

High consumption undermines sustainable balance

“Rand Water therefore calls on all over-consuming municipal customers to reduce consumption in line with their allocated volumes.”

The utility said reducing consumption immediately is essential to prevent system failure and ensure supply continues.

It said it would also take appropriate steps to protect the system and limit water supply to overconsuming customers.

“Rand Water is duty-bound to protect the bulk supply system and will not hesitate to take appropriate action where necessary. Water conservation is a shared responsibility,” Rand Water said.

“Municipalities, residents and businesses are urged to use water responsibly to help ensure a sustainable and equitable supply for all.”