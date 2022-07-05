Kenneth Mokgatlhe
2 minute read
5 Jul 2022
5:30 am
South Africa

Land claim: Cloud over heritage site

Kenneth Mokgatlhe

Traditional leaders deny they are part of restitution process, suspect graft.

Photo: iStock
Bahurutshe traditional leaders say they suspect corruption in the Kaditshwene land claim. Despite the provincial government’s claim that there is an ongoing process to purchase privately owned land on which the Kaditshwene heritage site is situated, between Zeerust and Groot Marico, local traditional leaders dismiss the claim as untrue as they are not part of it. Rural development and land reform chief director in the North West, Lengane Bogatsu, said there was a process underway to claim the land on behalf of the Bahurutshe for heritage purposes. “Bahurutshe authorities have approached us requesting that the properties be purchased on behalf...

