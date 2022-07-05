Land claim: Cloud over heritage site

Bahurutshe traditional leaders say they suspect corruption in the Kaditshwene land claim. Despite the provincial government’s claim that there is an ongoing process to purchase privately owned land on which the Kaditshwene heritage site is situated, between Zeerust and Groot Marico, local traditional leaders dismiss the claim as untrue as they are not part of it. Rural development and land reform chief director in the North West, Lengane Bogatsu, said there was a process underway to claim the land on behalf of the Bahurutshe for heritage purposes. “Bahurutshe authorities have approached us requesting that the properties be purchased on behalf...

Despite the provincial government’s claim that there is an ongoing process to purchase privately owned land on which the Kaditshwene heritage site is situated, between Zeerust and Groot Marico, local traditional leaders dismiss the claim as untrue as they are not part of it.

Rural development and land reform chief director in the North West, Lengane Bogatsu, said there was a process underway to claim the land on behalf of the Bahurutshe for heritage purposes. “Bahurutshe authorities have approached us requesting that the properties be purchased on behalf of all Bahurutshe for the establishment of a heritage site.

“Discussions and the process is ongoing with [the] Bahurutshe leadership regarding the possibility of acquiring the land,” Bogatsu said.

But speaking on behalf of the Bahurutshe traditional leaders, former Gauteng MPL and current Bahurutshe council member Uhuru Moiloa dismissed the government’s claim.

“Bahurutshe demand that the government cannot buy our heritage site without our involvement. There is just too much corruption that we suspect. We suspect that those who are pressing for buying back the resting place of our kings and queens want to do so for commercial gains.”

Moiloa called on national government to intervene. “Bahurutshe call on the president of SA and Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform Thoko Didiza to intervene,” he said.

One of the owners of the three farms in question, Riana Delport, confirmed that government had not engaged with them recently. The last premier to have discussed the matter with the farmers was Supra Mahumapelo, who left office in 2018, she said.

“In the previous years, I have been engaged by various government officials, including premiers.

“Recently, I have not spoken to any government officials. What I can tell you is that we never had productive engagements and that channel of communication stopped.

“It is, therefore, disingenuous of the government to lie by claiming that they are in the process of buying my land. I do not know anything about it,” Delport said.

Delport is the only farmer who allows free entry to anyone who wants to access the heritage site. She sometimes gets one of her employees to give a guided tour. The other two farmers do not allow public access to their land.

