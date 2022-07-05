Saftu wants Marikana victims compensated by Ramaphosa and Sibanye

Stephen Tau

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) says Marikana victims can now get financial compensation for the tragedy in 2012.

The Gauteng High Court found that the victims, including wounded mineworkers and families of the men who died, now have a legal case to hold Sibanye (Lonmin at the time) and President Cyril Ramaphosa financially liable for the deaths and injuries.

At least 34 mineworkers were brutally gunned down by police on that fateful day.

“The court could not find them (Sibanye and Ramaphosa) directly responsible for the deaths. Their liability is only limited to complicity relating to the events leading up to the massacre,” said Saftu general secretary, Zwelinzima Vavi.

“Ramaphosa, the former non-executive director at Lonmin, clearly advanced his business interests by pressuring the national police commissioner at the time – Riah Phiyega – to take ‘concomitant action’ against the striking mineworkers who were demanding a minimum wage of R12,500,” Vavi said.

Ramaphosa has since welcomed the court ruling, but slammed what he termed the “politicisation” of the Marikana massacre.

However, Saftu said it still views Ramaphosa as an accessory to the mass shooting.

“He did not only call on the police to deal with mineworkers in defence of profits for personal benefit, but also to please imperialist profiteers and colonialists in Britain, that he is a loyal servant of, the ‘commonwealth’,” Vavi concluded.

Meanwhile next month will mark the 10th anniversary of the massacre which took place on August 16.

