Reitumetse Makwea
Journalist
3 minute read
6 Jul 2022
7:30 am
South Africa

New bill to force former white schools to be racially diverse

Reitumetse Makwea

DA protests that legislation takes away powers of school governing bodies.

Picture: iStock
School segregation in post-apartheid South Africa has, according to parents, remained along racial and socioeconomic lines, with black pupils still underrepresented in many former whites-only schools. A parent, Celia Mathubi, said while the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill has its flaws, it would force many former white schools to become racially diverse and allow pupils of all races to feel welcome. This comes is after the Democratic Alliance (DA) marched to Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi’s office to protest against what it has dubbed the “School Capture Bill”. The party was attacking mother-tongue education, especially in Afrikaans, claiming that South...

Read more on these topics