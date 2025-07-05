Despite a heavy loss, Bok women made the day special for 11 young girls who love the game

The Bok women had great moments throughout the game, but their discipline or lack thereof, let them down.

Seen here are the 11 young female players from Rephafogile, Phateng, Stanza Bopape, and Nellmapius Secondary Schools who met the Springbok Women’s team on the field at Loftus. Picture: Supplied

Despite a heavy loss to the Canadians, the Bok women’s team made the day special for 11 young girls who are still falling in love with the game.

“My training has not only enhanced my technical abilities, but also instilled in me the values of teamwork, discipline and sportsmanship,” said 17 year-old Mmabontle Mateya.

“I’m excited to bring this foundation of skills and character to the Springboks, one day.”

The pupil from Nellmapius Secondary School was part of a group of 11 girls who got to interact with Bok women players on Saturday at an inspiring activation hosted in Pretoria’s Loftus Versfeld.

Powered by Pick ‘n Pay, the young aspiring rugby players from townships in Pretoria attended their first live professional rugby match and met the Springbok Women’s team.

“When they see players like Lerato Makua from Mamelodi and Patience Mokoni from Soshanguve wearing the Springbok jersey, it shows them that it’s possible, no matter where you come from,” shared Nellmapius Rugby Club coach, Mahlogonolo Gama.

ALSO READ: Springboks battle past Italy at Loftus

Passionate

The 11 pupils attend Rephafogile Secondary School, Phateng Secondary School, Stanza Bopape Secondary School, and Nellmapius Secondary School, where access to sports resources is limited.

The schools often lack dedicated sports fields or specialised equipment, making structured training and regular practice sessions challenging.

Many rely on local rugby clubs to learn the game.

In these environments, female rugby players are especially scarce, with many girls only recently getting opportunities to participate in the sport.

“One of the biggest challenges our young female rugby players face is confidence,” Gama said.

She added: “Support like food packs, gear, and basic need items, such as toiletries, helps these young players give 100% in training, on and off the field.”

The head of strategic partnerships and Engagement at Pick n Pay, Tessa Chamberlain, said the activation is more than a once-off experience.

“It’s about helping to show these young female players what is possible. By giving these girls visibility, encouragement, and practical exposure to the world of professional rugby.”

ALSO READ: Bok assistant coach Stick says Italy are perfect opponents in early season

Tough day at the office for Bok women

The Bok women had great moments throughout the game, but their discipline or lack thereof, let them down.

Canada opened the scoring in the sixth minute when prop Daleaka Menin went over for a converted try; however, the South African team was rewarded with a penalty goal by winger Jakkie Cilliers after 15 minutes, making it 7-3.

The North Americans hit back when winger Fancy Bermudez scored from a mistake by the Bok women from the restart.

They scored two more converted tries in the first half – both long-range efforts by Flo Symonds (centre) and Laetitia Royer (flanker) – to take a 26-3 lead into the break.

Despite their good start in the second half, the Boks allowed the Canadians to extend their lead.

The game ended with the teams separated by 30 points as the Canadians won 50-20.

NOW READ: Ten-try Bok Women too strong for Uganda