eThekwini municipality launches R3.5 million sheep breeding project

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda launched a R3.5 million sheep breeding project at the Cato Ridge Agri-Park in Hammarsdale, west of Durban, on Thursday.

The Intensive Sheep Feedlot facility includes two sheep feedlot units that accommodate 1,000 lambs per feedlot and also has a feeding and storage space as well as a weighing area.

The project is set to produce around 12,000 sheep per annum.

This agricultural move is an effort by the municipality to curb unemployment and to grow the local herd of sheep and unlock demand that will lead to the reopening or building of new abattoirs.

Addressing the major producers, suppliers and financial institutions who were at the launch, Kaunda said the project was established after eThekwini was identified as a major lamb and mutton market in the country.

“However, production in the entire KZN remains below five percent of the total national production, which means we are consumers and not producers. Therefore, this is our response to this demand,” said Kaunda.

According to the municipality, the facility has already created 20 long-term jobs for former Rainbow Chicken workers who were retrenched after the firm closed its production facilities.

They form part of two AgriSMMEs who were hired for their ability to produce about 12,000 sheep per year after they applied for the project.

Chief Executive Officer of AgriHouse Group trading, Sifiso Myeni, who is one of the beneficiaries, expressed gratitude to the municipality for opening a suitable sheep farming space.

“We provided necessary sheep farming training for them and work commenced with our trial run of breeding 62 sheep which was successful and the sheep were bought by Pick ‘n Pay with a long-term follow-up order of delivering 2,000 sheep on a monthly basis to the biggest retail outlet,” said Myeni.

Kaunda also stated that the poultry faming business that the City opened in December 2020, has made a about R5 million since inception through the six businesses that are fully operational in separate poultry units in Cato Ridge.

“Such success encouraged us to expand to sheep farming as it is among the five commodities adopted in the eThekwini agribusiness masterplan. The other four are poultry, cannabis, vegetables and piggery.”

He also said he wants to see a rapid growth to a herd of about 600,000 sheep and lambs per year.

