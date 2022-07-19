Phala Phala farm theft: Public Protector to subpoena Ramaphosa to respond to questions

Citizen Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be subpoenaed to answer questions sent to him by the Public Protector’s office regarding the Phala Phala farm theft scandal.

Ramaphosa failed to met the 18 July deadline to respond to the allegations against him after having asked the Public Protector for an extension until 22 July instead.

The president’s request, however, was denied by Acting Public Protector, Kholeka Gcaleka.

The Public Protector’s office is investigating whether Ramaphosa violated the Executive Members’ Ethics Code by not reporting the crime to the police after a complaint was lodged by the ATM in June.

The investigation was confirmed by Busisiwe Mkhwebane a day before her suspension suspension and had been expected to be completed in 30 days.

This is a developing story.