Operation Dudula ‘releases’ Nhlanhla Lux to focus on Soweto Parliament

Citizen Reporter

Operation Dudula on Monday announced that it has “released” Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini from its organisation so he can focus on his activities with Soweto Parliament.

Dlamini, also known as Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Mohlauli, will now focus exclusively on Soweto Parliament and its programmes.

Operation Dudula deputy chairperson Dan Radebe denied that there was a fallout between Lux and his organisation.

This comes after Nhlanhla Lux was seen in a video referring to foreign nationals as “our brothers and sisters”.

Radebe said this was a misinterpretation.

“It was a misinterpretation and people didn’t ask questions to get clarity,” said Radebe.

ALSO READ: Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ out? Operation Dudula leader faces internal revolt

Operation Dudula and Nhlanhla Lux’s Soweto parliament have since held meetings to “iron out their differences”.

The main difference seems to be that Operation Dudula wants all foreigners to leave South Africa, while Soweto Parliament is only targeting illegal immigrants.

Due to this, the two groups will now work independently.

“The two organisations have resolved to deal with these issues independently (under different brands) but in a complementary manner,” a joint media statement said on Monday.

“The parties have agreed to allow Nhlanhla Lux to focus exclusively on Soweto Parliament and its programmes.”

The two groups said they will, however, work together on some projects.

“You can’t divorce the two from each other,” said Lux.

Internal revolt against Lux

This comes as reports emerged of an internal revolt against Nhlanhla Lux within Operation Dudula last week.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Why is Operation Dudula’s Nhlanhla Lux marching on a treadmill with an assault rifle?

Insiders revealed that Lux was thrown out of Operation Dudula’s WhatsApp chat group in recent weeks.

Separate chat groups were then formed by those supporting him and those accusing him of being a traitor.

Plans for a political party

Sources also alleged that Nhlanhla Lux is planning to form a political party ahead of the 2024 general elections, giving rise to friction within the Operation Dudula group.

“The matter is being kept under wraps,” a source told The Citizen.

Additional reporting by Getrude Makhafola