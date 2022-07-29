SIU to probe tender at Eastern Cape municipality

Citizen Reporter

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is investigating allegations of corruption and maladministration in the awarding of a strategic, technical and operational support services tender at the OR Tambo Municipality in the Eastern Cape.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a proclamation to investigate the awarding of the tender to the strategic programmes and project management office at the district municipality.

The SIU said it will probe allegations of corruption which took place between 1 October 2017 and 29 July 2022.

“The SIU probe into the municipality will focus on the procurement of or contracting of strategic, technical and operational support services to the Strategic Programmes and Project Management Office of the Municipality.

“[The] SIU will investigate payments which were made in respect thereof in a manner that was not fair, equitable, transparent, competitive or cost-effective; or contrary to applicable legislation or circulars or instructions issued by the National Treasury or the relevant Provincial Treasury.

“The SIU investigation will also cover any unlawful, improper or irregular conduct by employees, officials or agents of the Municipality; or any other person or entity, in relation to the allegations being investigated,” the SIU said in a statement.

SIU to investigate at least 14 government

Meanwhile the SIU is also probing at least 14 government entities, after Ramaphosa signed five proclamations on 25 July.

The departments include the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), all of the provincial health departments and the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport.

Health departments

The SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said they will investigate the unlawful or improper applicants who fraudulently made medical negligence claims.

“The probe will cover claims that took place between 1 January 2013 and 22 July 2022, the date of the proclamation or which took place prior to 1 January 2013 or after the date of publication of this proclamation, but is relevant to, connected with, incidental or ancillary to the matters investigated or involve the same persons, entities or contracts investigated,” said Kganyago.

