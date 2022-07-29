Environment Minister condemns Timbavati game ranger, Anton Mzimba’s murder

Narissa Subramoney

Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Minister, Barbara Creecy, has urged the country’s Green Scorpions to work with the police to arrest the murderers of Timbavati’s head game ranger, Anton Mzimba.

The 49-year-old was gunned down outside his home on Tuesday. His murder has led to widespread anger and an explosion of grief in the local community and animal conservation industry.

Mzimba was a key member of the Greater Kruger Environmental Protection Forum with 24 years of experience as a field ranger and was the winner of the Field Ranger of the Year award at the annual Rhino Awards in 2016.

“I would like to pay a special tribute to Anton Mzimba, whom I met a month ago during my recent visit to the Association of Private Nature Reserves on the western boundary of the Kruger National park,” said Creecy.

“Anton dedicated his life to conservation and promoting good relations between conservation authorities and communities living on the outskirts of protected areas.

“I take this opportunity to salute his courage and the commitment with which he tackled his responsibilities.

“I will also be sending my sincere condolences to his wife and young family who have been left bereft of their father and breadwinner through this heinous crime,” said the minister.

Creecy noted Mzimba’s murder only a few days ahead of World Ranger Day on 31 July, highlighting the dangers game rangers face protecting our country’s wildlife daily.

“Recent trends in rhino poaching show a move away from the Kruger Park to private reserves and KwaZulu-Natal, where the majority of rhinos have been killed this year.

This makes it all the more critical for the national government to shift its focus to supporting provincial authorities and private reserves in the war on rhino poaching,” said Minister Creecy.

During a June meeting in the Timbavati area, Mzimba passionately lobbied for stakeholders to form a united front to combat wildlife crime and support rangers who are the frontline of anti-poaching efforts.

Creecy said there had been several successful arrests and prosecutions recorded over the past six months. These can be attributed to the continued successful collaboration between the law enforcement agencies, customs and excise officials, and the National Prosecuting Authority.

“Partnerships between the public and private sector remain key to combating wildlife trafficking.”

“In addition to work being undertaken within the seven Integrated Wildlife Zones, the partnership now includes both the financial and transport sectors, the transit and end-user countries in Southeast Asia, especially with the People’s Republic of China, Malaysia and Vietnam.

“We must pick up Ranger Mzimba’s fallen spear and continue the battle in his name. There is no greater tribute we can pay to this man who made the supreme sacrifice to conserve our endangered species,” concluded Creecy.

NOW READ: Let ranger Anton Mzimba’s death not be in vain