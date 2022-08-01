Sipho Mabena
Premium Journalist
3 minute read
1 Aug 2022
5:17 pm
South Africa

Worker axed for going to initiation school scores bittersweet victory

Sipho Mabena

Cultural activists complain that there are no laws protecting African workers from being penalised for practicing their culture.

An initiate keeps warm by a fire in his kraal in Pieterskraal, Mpumalanga, 26 April 2022. He waits for the other initiates to collect him as part of the initiation process before going to the mountain. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Ndebele cultural activists have described the re-instatement of a worker who was fired for being absent without consent while attending initiation as a bitter sweet victory, because he hasn't gotten off from the incident totally scot-free. Vusi Msiza, who had lost his apprenticeship at engineering company FLSmidth in Delmas, Mpumalanga, for absconding to attend the two-month ritual, confirmed that he had been re-instated. “I am very thankful to everyone who supported this cause. I am also grateful to my employers for understanding the importance of my culture and for seeing reason to give me my apprentice back,” he said. The Citizen has...

