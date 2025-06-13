Limpopo’s Rain Queen suspends initiation schools in 2025

According to Bolobedu tradition, initiation and coronation ceremonies cannot be held in the same year

Queen Masalanabo Modjadji at the Limpopo State of the Province Address at the Limpopo Provincial Legislature on 27 February 2025 in Lebowakgomo, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Philip Maeta

Thousands of boys and girls in Limpopo will not be circumcised this year after the Modjadji Royal Council and family asked that no initiation schools (koma schools) be held in the Bolobedu Kingdom.

The clan, with more than 1.1 million people from 132 villages, suspended the initiations to respect its tradition ahead of Queen Masalanabo Modjadji’s coronation.

The Modjadjis are known for their supposed rainmaking powers. Because of this, Masalanabo is known as the Rain Queen.

The 25-year-old Modjadji took over the reins of the Bolobedu Kingdom after the death of her mother. President Cyril Ramaphosa recognised Masalanabo as the queen in December 2024.

Modjadji Royal Council asks for suspension of initiation schools

In a letter to the Limpopo provincial initiation coordinating committee, the royal family said: “It is customary in the Balobedu culture that all initiation schools be suspended during the year in which a new monarch is appointed. This practice allows the new monarch to ascend to the throne and perform the necessary rituals before the initiation schools are reopened.

“In light of this tradition, we have been directed by the Office of Her Majesty to formally request that the department of cooperative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs does not approve any application for the opening of initiation schools in Bolobedu for the year 2025.”

During a media briefing this week in Polokwane, MEC for cooperative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs Rodgers Basikopo Makamu confirmed the request had been approved.

“We are obliged to respect the plea by the council and to do things by the book. We have so far rejected 10 applications from Bolobedu under the jurisdiction of the Modjadji Royal Council,” said Makamu.

Decision upsets some

But this has upset some parents, traditional leaders and the boys and girls who wanted to undergo the traditional rite of passage.

Relela resident Modiidi Molewa, who is a caregiver in the koma schools in Bolobedu, said it was important for parents to adhere to the council’s position.

“This is a calling by the ancestors and such a call must be respected by the living. Those who want to ignore the council’s position do so at their peril,” said Molewa.

Khepekana Rakgolela from the N’wamitwa area, whose two grandchildren live in Bolobedu, told The Citizen he had saved money to pay for the initiation process of the boys. He said he was perturbed that the schools are not opening this year.

“My grandchildren have waited all these years to become men. Now they are going to remain mashoboro (uncircumcised) for one more year. This is pathetic.”

In response, chief toyal councillor Mathole Motshekga of the Modjadjie Royal Council, said the appointment of a new monarch was not a regular occurrence. He said his council recognised that the younger generation of “our royal lineage may not be fully aware of this prohibition”.

“We will issue a circular to inform all senior traditional leaders, headmen and headwomen to refrain from opening initiation schools in 2025,” said Motshekga.