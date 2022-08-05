Calls for government to recognise civil society organisations at presidential summit

Lunga Simelane

As day one of the presidential social sector summit went underway on Thursday, various civil society organisations (CSO) made calls for them to be more recognised and the need for government to have strong partnerships to help better the lives of ordinary people.

About 600 delegates from different CSOs from across the country attended the summit at Birchwood Conference Centre in Boksburg.

The theme of the inaugural presidential social sector summit was “fostering social cohesion to enable socio-economic participation in communities”, which focused on bringing together stakeholders from a wide range of constituencies to work with government to address socio-economic challenges and mobilise resources for civil society.

With civil society and community organisations known for a rich history of fighting for social justice and tackling societal challenges, Alliance of NPO Networks and National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) community constituency president, Jimmy Gotyana, said it was critical to recognise the role civil society can play to address societal ills.

According to Gotyana, the summit was meant to improve the interface between the state and civil society as well as to address the challenges faced by non-profit organisations, non-governmental organisations and other community organisations but it also came at a critical time in SA.

“However, we must say that government cannot tackle or address these societal challenges without working with civil society organisations,” he said.

The CSOs were also of the view the civil society regulations would be repealed.

Gotyana said there was an absence of a national connecting mechanism in SA, which would articulate the views and aspirations of civil society.

“We are compelled as civil society to establish an apex body which will incorporate all sectors within the country,” he said.

CSOs also complained about the inability to effectively operate.

Gotyana added there needed to be funds set aside for civil society to implement their programmes to address challenges in society.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address delegates on Friday.