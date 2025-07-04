‘We are family,’ McKenzie says as US celebrates Independence Day

Minister said the biggest test of any relationship is overcoming a crisis

Minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie at the US embassy’s 249th Independence Day celebration in Pretoria on Wednesday. Picture: X/@MrsMaswime

Minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie has brushed aside tensions between South Africa and the US, calling the two countries “family”.

McKenzie made the remarks in a keynote address at the US embassy’s 249th Independence Day celebration in Pretoria on Wednesday.

The Independence Day celebrations brought together diplomats, government officials and business leaders to mark the occasion.

SA-US family

McKenzie said the US is not just a “friendly country to South Africa but we are family”.

“Friendships can end, but family cannot. Families fight, families differ, families irritate each other, but family is forever.”

Crisis

McKenzie said the biggest test of any relationship is overcoming a crisis.

“His excellency, President Donald Trump, opened the doors to the White House to hear our side of the recent controversy about farm murders and the claims of an impending genocide here.

“His excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa didn’t need to do much but tell the truth and remind Potus that we are the children of Nelson Mandela. Many things might leave us, but his teachings and leadership have shaped who we have become and will still become,” McKeznzie said.

ALSO READ: Afrikaner visit to US an ‘attempt to sabotage’ Ramaphosa’s visit’ – Presidency

‘Kill the Boer’

McKenzie said it would be dishonest of him not to address the song “Kill the Boer”.

“Of all songs sung during the struggle, none has lost its relevance more than Kill the Boer. It has zero place in present-day South Africa.

“I came here today to tell everyone that we ask not to be judged by the worst among us but by the best,” McKenzie said, urging a focus on unity, shared values and common purpose.

‘Lessons for SA’

McKenzie said America’s founding still offers timeless lessons to South Africa.

“The Declaration of Independence’s claim that ‘all men are created equal’ inspired our own anti-apartheid struggle. The US constitution shaped our 1996 constitution.

“America’s motto, E Pluribus Unum—“Out of many, one”—mirrors our rainbow nation vision, expressed in the |Xam language of our own motto as “Diverse people unite”. Both our nations value diversity and freedom,” McKenzie said.

ALSO READ: Trump changes tune and ‘agrees’ to participate in G20 Summit, Ramaphosa says

US-SA values

US chargé d’affaires David J Greene said the day was a chance to reflect on the values that underpin both nations.

“Independence Day is a time to reflect on the ideals of the American story: liberty, democracy, opportunity. The right of each person to determine their own destiny. These are values that Americans hold dear and ones that resonate here in South Africa – a nation with its own proud, living legacy of fighting for freedom and for fundamental rights for all citizens.”

Ideals

Greene said the shared ideals between the two countries undergird a longstanding partnership – “one that spans diplomacy, development and security. And of course, the pursuit of prosperity”.

“South Africa is a continental leader in sports, the arts, and culture – three sectors that are the soul of a nation, define its global image and are increasingly vital to its economy. From Soweto stages to sports arenas, from Cape Town filmmakers to Durban fashion designers, South Africa is setting trends and exporting talent across the globe.”

Greene said these industries also help power SA’s commercial diplomacy.

“May our shared journey continue – with courage, creativity and common purpose,” Greene said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Donald Trump ambushes Cyril Ramaphosa in Oval Office