Ramaphosa receives courtesy visit from Antony Blinken

Citizen Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday morning received a courtesy visit in Pretoria from United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Antony Blinken in Africa

Blinken landed in South Africa on Sunday to kick off a three-nation visit of Africa aimed at countering Russian influence on the continent.

Since he arrivied in the country, Blinken on Sunday visited the Hector Pieterson Museum in Orlando West, Soweto in honour of the Soweto Uprising of 1976.

Visited the Hector Pieterson Museum to remember the bravery of the youth that were killed while exercising their right to protest apartheid and segregation. Met our outstanding young leaders from the Mandela @WashFellowship and was inspired to hear their vision for the future. pic.twitter.com/ktzKzRT4kb — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 7, 2022

On Monday, the US Secretary of State held discussions with International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor on US-SA partnerships on climate change, health, infrastructure, trade and investment.

ALSO READ: US not trying to ‘outdo’ world powers in Africa, says Blinken

Blinken also delivered a public address at the University of Pretoria’s Future Africa Institute on the US government’s new Africa strategy.

#USAinRSA | The Secretary of State of the United States of America, Mr Antony Blinken, has arrived at OR Tambo Building for the South Africa – United States Strategic Dialogue hosted by Minister Naledi Pandor, today, Monday, 08 August 2022.#RSAandUSARelations pic.twitter.com/UCuP0BRmsL— DIRCO South Africa (@DIRCO_ZA) August 8, 2022

Blinken’s trip to South Africa was expected to wrap up on Tuesday, but just before he could leave the country to depart to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, he met with Ramaphosa.

His Excellency President @CyrilRamaphosa receives a courtesy call from the United States Secretary of State, Mr. Antony J. Blinken, this morning in Tshwane. #BetterAfricaBetterWorld ???? pic.twitter.com/UKh3SxDAlD— Presidency | South Africa ???????? (@PresidencyZA) August 9, 2022

US not trying to ‘outdo’ world powers in Africa

Meanwhile, Blinken said the US was seeking a “true partnership” with Africa and not trying to “outdo” other world powers in vying for influence on the continent.

He said the United States did not see the region as the “latest playing field in a competition between great powers”.

“That is fundamentally not how we see it. It’s not how we will advance our engagement here,” Blinken told a press briefing, speaking alongside Pandor.

“Our commitment to a stronger partnership with Africa is not about trying to outdo anyone else.”

NOW READ: Investments from SA into US on the increase, says Pandor