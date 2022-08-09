Malema slams Zondo appointment, ‘The Chief Justice with no brain’

Faizel Patel

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has slammed the appointment of Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to the top post at the Constitutional Court.

Malema was speaking at the red berets Women’s Day celebration in Matatiele in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday.

He said Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya should have instead been appointed to the top job.

“The Chief Justice with no brain, the whole brain that is full of fat on top of that brain, that’s why he can’t think properly.”

This is not the first time Malema and the EFF have criticised the appointment of Zondo by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In March, the party not only criticised Ramaphosa’s decision but also questioned the credibility of Zondo who presided over the state capture commission.

Meanwhile, during his address, Malema also says he did not only go to the Eastern Cape to celebrate Women’s Day.

“We have allowed corruption to collapse this province of Eastern Cape, and that rot and that corruption is going to end here in Matatiele. I didn’t come here only to celebrate Women’s Day; I came here to start a journey to stop corruption in Matatiele and in the whole of Eastern Cape.

“Let them be punished in 2024 so that they become ordinary people. These roads that you see, that are not finished – whoever got the tender must be arrested. Oscar Mabuyane must be rotting in jail as we speak now because of the corruption that is happening in this province,” Malema added.

Marikana tragedy

The EFF leader also took a stab at Ramaphosa and the Marikana tragedy.

“Today, as we celebrate this day, we should remember the widows of Marikana who were brutally killed by police, who were told by Ramaphosa that these workers are criminals.”

Malema told the women of the Eastern Cape their tears will “never fall down and that the EFF is there to catch their tears.”

Malema also used the celebration to salute Winnie Mandela who he said was the “most brutalized woman.”

“Her story, if properly told, it will attract a lot of people,” Malema said

