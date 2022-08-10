Hein Kaiser
10 Aug 2022
South Africa

Domestic airline ticket prices continue to skyrocket

The average bottom-end return trip, when booked a week in advance, between Joburg and Cape Town costs close to R4 000.

Travellers queue at a check-in counter at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on November 27, 2021, after several countries banned flights from South Africa following the discovery of a new Covid-19 variant Omicron. (Phill Magakoe / AFP)
K*k en betaal has become the travel mantra for any South Africans about to book a domestic airline ticket – and prices show no sign of tapering off. As demand for flights surges on the back of less available capacity and higher fuel prices, travellers are paying up to three times the price to fly anywhere, compared to last year this time. A quick search revealed that the average bottom-end return trip, when booked a week in advance, between Joburg and Cape Town costs close to R4 000. Shorter notice travel can cost up to R 7 000 for an...

