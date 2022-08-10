Domestic airline ticket prices continue to skyrocket

K*k en betaal has become the travel mantra for any South Africans about to book a domestic airline ticket – and prices show no sign of tapering off. As demand for flights surges on the back of less available capacity and higher fuel prices, travellers are paying up to three times the price to fly anywhere, compared to last year this time. A quick search revealed that the average bottom-end return trip, when booked a week in advance, between Joburg and Cape Town costs close to R4 000. Shorter notice travel can cost up to R 7 000 for an...

K*k en betaal has become the travel mantra for any South Africans about to book a domestic airline ticket – and prices show no sign of tapering off.

As demand for flights surges on the back of less available capacity and higher fuel prices, travellers are paying up to three times the price to fly anywhere, compared to last year this time.

A quick search revealed that the average bottom-end return trip, when booked a week in advance, between Joburg and Cape Town costs close to R4 000.

Shorter notice travel can cost up to R 7 000 for an economy ticket between the cities. Holidays and long weekends add a further premium to these fares, but demand seems to be strong. Globally, demand continues to surge too.

The International Air Transportation Association’s (Iata) Air Passenger Market mid-year report shows a strong recovery across most markets. African airlines saw an increase of 103% in revenue passenger kilometres or RPK (production of revenue seats in the market) and load factors rising 15% to just over 74%.

Asia-Pacific airlines saw a staggering 492% rise in RPK, European carriers 234% and Middle Eastern airlines 246%. “Airlines based in Africa recorded a doubling of international RPKs over the year to June, with an increase of 103.6%,” said Iata.

“In total, international RPKs have recovered to be around 35% below their 2019 level at present. At a route area level, the performance of international traffic between Africa and neighbouring regions is approaching pre-pandemic levels.” The world is travelling again. In Europe, travel is above pre-pandemic levels.

“Overall, the latest bookings data suggest that, notwithstanding high energy prices, disruptions relating to labour and capacity constraints in some markets, and various other pressures on the industry, consumers’ willingness to travel remains strong,” said Iata.

