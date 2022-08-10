Fisherman finds dead body of missing man floating down river

Gareth Cotterell

A Limpopo man made a gruesome discovery while fishing on Monday after he found a body of a man floating down the river.

The body of Brian Rammutla was identified after being retrieved from the Mogalakwena River by the police.

Rammutla, from Maruteng village, Mohlabeng Section, had been missing for weeks. His family reported him missing on 16 July, after he left left home in the evening to visit his grandfather at Moshate village.

The 21-year-old, however, never arrived at his grandfather’s house.

Police started a search operation, but Rammutla was not found until his body was seen in the river on Monday.

An inquest has now been opened in Mahwelereng.

“It is not clear at this stage how the deceased got into the river but the unfolding police investigations will ultimately reveal the cause of death. Police appeal to community members to give them space to fully investigate the matter,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

Missing woman

Meanwhile, police in the Free State are asking the public for help to find an elderly woman that went missing in Kagisanong.

Mamaente Adelina Shata, who lives in JB Mafora Square, was reported missing by her daughter Nkomoti Elizabeth Ramokhethi.

Ramokhethi said she last saw her mother on 4 August, at her home.

She added that Shata lives alone.

Members of the public who are able help the police find Shata can contact Captain Sabata Moseme at 082 526 2713 or Captain Yaliwe Mokoena at 082 526 2653.

