Hawks confirm Duduzile Zuma being investigated for July unrest

Although former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, was not among the 22 people that appeared in court on Friday for instigating the July unrest, her involvement is being investigated.

In an interview with eNCA on Friday, the head of Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal, Major General Lesetja Senona, said Zuma-Sambudla is being investigated.

“At this stage, we don’t have Ms Duduzile as one of the people who have been arrested, but you’ll remember that [DA MP] Glynnis Breytenbach opened a case against the said individual and we are investigating it,” said Senona.

“I can’t divulge now the status of the investigation, but as soon as we are finished we will table it before the NPA to make a prosecutorial decision.”

Alleged instigators granted bail

This comes after 22 alleged instigators of the July unrest appeared at the Durban Central Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

All of the suspects, except for one, were granted bail of R3 000 each.

During the unrest, the former president’s daughter repeatedly posted photos of the looting and arson on Twitter, with the caption “we see you”.

This was widely seen as her encouraging the riots that crippled large parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Incitement

Senona said the suspects that appeared in court on Friday were involved in the incitement of the violence seen during the July unrest.

“These people [arrested] we inciting other people. Some of them also went to places where arson and looting was committed,” he said.

