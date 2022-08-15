WATCH: Ipid probing two police officers filmed beating man in Fish Hoek

Kgomotso Phooko

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating a case of assault after a video of two police officers assaulting a man emerged on social media.

Ipid spokesperson, Lizzy Suping on Sunday confirmed that they are probing the conduct of the police officers on the man from Fish Hoek, Western Cape.

“[The] Ipid communication unit has been notified of the assault and the video by a member of the public. The matter was escalated to Ipid Western Cape and they are looking into the matter. The office will provide feedback as soon as they complete their work,” said Suping.

The assault

In the video, two police officers can be seen beating a man . A woman filming the incident can be heard pleading with the officers to stop hitting him.

“Stop it, you are the police, what the f*** are you doing?”

Despite her pleas, the officers continue to hit the man and drag him by his feet while he lies on the ground.

Police officers in Fish Hoek, WC,

assaulting a man. He apparently called the @SAPoliceService to assist in reporting a man missing. @IPID_ZA pic.twitter.com/TiK2lUSxc1— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) August 14, 2022

It is unclear what led to the assault but the man said the police officers beat him up because he tried to get them to open a missing persons case.

“I was trying to get their help to lodge a missing person, my girlfriend,” he said.

