Explainer: The meaning of the entering the kraal ritual in Zulu culture

King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini is set to perform the most important ceremony of entering the sacred kraal ritual (ukungena esibayeni) at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma on Saturday.

Amid the twists and turns in the Zulu royal family succession saga, as the battle for the crown continues, we have seen Prince Simakade Zulu, who is also claiming to be the rightful king, already perform the ritual of entering the kraal last Saturday.

Simakade was accompanied by some royal members and his supporters to the sacred kraal at Enyokeni royal palace.

According to Zulu royal members who support him, this means he has now become the Zulu king.

Entering the kraal ritual

Speaking to The Citizen, a cultural expert at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Dr Gugu Mazibuko, explained the meaning of the ritual.

Mazibuko said this ceremony is the most important part of becoming a Zulu king. It will introduce the king to the ancestors as the successor of the late King Goodwill Zwelethini.

“When the queen mother was buried, the king was announced, so all the other rituals and customs are the ones necessary for the king already on the throne,” said Mazibuko.

Mazibuko said a king is born, not made.

King Misuzulu is currently the legally recognised king of the Zulu monarchy as he is the first born of Zwelithini and late queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu.

“There will be a lot of pledges made, the king will pledge to the nation as he is their king, he will lead them. As well as the family members, paternal and maternal side.”

She said although Prince Simakade has already performed his ritual of entering the kraal it does not signify anything because the true king had already been chosen during the funeral of the late regent queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu.

The late regent queen wrote in her will that King Misuzulu will be the one to ascend the throne after she dies.

