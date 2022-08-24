WATCH: ‘You are killing my health system’ – Limpopo Health MEC lectures foreign patient

Kgomotso Phooko

In a now viral video, Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba can be heard telling an undocumented foreigner admitted at the Bela Bela Hospital that they are burdening the South African health system.

In the video, Ramathuba can be heard asking the patient what language they speak. The patient responds by saying they speak Shona.

Limpopo Health MEC and provincial ANC official Dr Phophi Ramathuba to Zimbabwean patient admitted at a hospital in Bela-BelaP:

'You're supposed to be with Mnangagwa, he doesn't give me money to operate you guys. Now I must operate you with my limited budget…' #SadReality pic.twitter.com/rmC1iuOoR5— Thohoyandou ???????? ???????? (@AlbaMokopane) August 23, 2022

“You speak Shona? Then how did you find yourself in Bela Bela?” asks Ramathuba.

She then proceeds to ask the patient why they are not in Zimbabwe with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“You know [Mnangagwa] does not give me money to operate on you guys, and I am operating on you guys with my limited budget,” Ramathuba added.

Laughing audience

The lecture happens in full view of several people, many of whom laughed at some of the MEC’s comments.

In response to this, the patient told the MEC that she appreciates the help she’s received.

“No, you cannot appreciate that, you are killing my health system. When you guys are sick, I am hearing these days, you just say, let’s cross the Limpopo river, there is an MEC there that is running a charity department,” said Ramathuba.

She then tells the patient that Treasury gives her department a budget according to the number of people in her province who need healthcare, which doesn’t include foreigners.

“They give me a budget to do all these operations, now I am here, instead of using the budget for what it is meant for, I am operating for what Mnangagwa was supposed to do.”

Ramathuba then blamed foreigners in the province for South Africans not receiving proper medical treatment.

“My people of Limpopo want health services [but] cannot get it and that is angering the community. We are busy operating Mozambican nationals everywhere, and you are not even registered and not counted.

“You are even illegal, and you are abusing me. This is unfair, it is unfair. I cannot go to Zimbabwe and get healthcare.”

EFF calls for Ramathuba’s removal

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has since called for the removal of the “cynical, arrogant and morally bankrupt” MEC, for her “Inhumane comments” towards the patient.

“The hateful comments, which were in full view of individuals who laughed at the merciless shaming of a patient, reveal a shocking hatred for a fellow human being by someone tasked with protecting and saving human lives,” read the EFF statement.

EFF Calls For The Removal Of MEC Of Health In Limpopo Phophi Ramathuba pic.twitter.com/kdAIWqbfF7— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) August 24, 2022

Despite the backlash from the EFF, many people have defended Ramathuba’s actions.

DR Phophi She will be hated for telling the truth. Foreign nationals are consuming services meant for poor south Africans.— philile Hudson ❤️ (@SboutiqueV) August 24, 2022

Dr Phophi didn't refuse the Zim lady care. She just stated that public health bares the burden of Zim nationals. This is a common sentiment amongst SA healthworkers, who bare the weight of the influx first before caring to citizens who are provisioned for by national treasury— Rra Baki????️ (@KomaneRre) August 24, 2022

Speaking as a foreigner living in China, you don’t get free health treatment when admitted here, you have to pay a lot of money, worse if you fall pregnant you will be paying close to if not more than R15 000+ just to give birth. Dr Phophi is just being honest— Munangiwa ????????‍???? (@Munangiwa_) August 24, 2022

Dr Phophi has expressed frustrations of most Health professionals who work in townships and rural hospitals.

I'm sure most of these people who criticize what she said hasn't set foot in a public hospital in ages..— SITHALE✍???? (@SithaleKgaogelo) August 24, 2022

