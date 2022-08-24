WATCH: ‘You are killing my health system’ – Limpopo Health MEC lectures foreign patient

In a now viral video, Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba can be heard telling an undocumented foreigner admitted at the Bela Bela Hospital that they are burdening the South African health system.
In the video, Ramathuba can be heard asking the patient what language they speak. The patient responds by saying they speak Shona.
“You speak Shona? Then how did you find yourself in Bela Bela?” asks Ramathuba.
She then proceeds to ask the patient why they are not in Zimbabwe with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
“You know [Mnangagwa] does not give me money to operate on you guys, and I am operating on you guys with my limited budget,” Ramathuba added.
Laughing audience
The lecture happens in full view of several people, many of whom laughed at some of the MEC’s comments.
In response to this, the patient told the MEC that she appreciates the help she’s received.
“No, you cannot appreciate that, you are killing my health system. When you guys are sick, I am hearing these days, you just say, let’s cross the Limpopo river, there is an MEC there that is running a charity department,” said Ramathuba.
She then tells the patient that Treasury gives her department a budget according to the number of people in her province who need healthcare, which doesn’t include foreigners.
“They give me a budget to do all these operations, now I am here, instead of using the budget for what it is meant for, I am operating for what Mnangagwa was supposed to do.”
Ramathuba then blamed foreigners in the province for South Africans not receiving proper medical treatment.
“My people of Limpopo want health services [but] cannot get it and that is angering the community. We are busy operating Mozambican nationals everywhere, and you are not even registered and not counted.
“You are even illegal, and you are abusing me. This is unfair, it is unfair. I cannot go to Zimbabwe and get healthcare.”
EFF calls for Ramathuba’s removal
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has since called for the removal of the “cynical, arrogant and morally bankrupt” MEC, for her “Inhumane comments” towards the patient.
“The hateful comments, which were in full view of individuals who laughed at the merciless shaming of a patient, reveal a shocking hatred for a fellow human being by someone tasked with protecting and saving human lives,” read the EFF statement.
Despite the backlash from the EFF, many people have defended Ramathuba’s actions.
