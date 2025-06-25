Team appointed to probe death at Witrand Psychiatric Hospital

The death of the patient was circulated on social media.

A nine-member investigation team has been appointed to probe the alleged death of a long-term patient at Witrand Psychiatric Hospital in the North West province.

North West MEC for Health Sello Lehari appointed the team on Tuesday, which will also investigate a separate incident involving a patient who allegedly absconded from Mahikeng Provincial Hospital.

Probe

North West Health Department spokesperson Tshegofatso Mothibedi said the investigation team, led by seasoned clinician Professor John Tumbo, comprises experienced managers from diverse disciplines and areas of expertise to ensure a thorough and objective inquiry.

“While acknowledging that the incident at Witrand Psychiatric Hospital is also under police investigation, MEC Lehari urged the public and affected parties to allow both the internal and police inquiries to unfold without interference.”

Transparency

Lehari emphasised the department’s commitment to accountability and transparency.

“We acted swiftly when we picked up reports circulating on social media regarding the alleged death of a long-term patient at the hospital. I visited the hospital on Saturday to receive a preliminary report. As I promised, today I am here to officially announce the team that will conduct the investigation into this matter. This team will also look into the case of a patient who allegedly absconded from Mahikeng Provincial Hospital.

“We are deeply concerned about these incidents and are determined to get to the bottom of what transpired. We owe it to the families, the patients, and the broader community to ensure that the matter is thoroughly probed,” Lehari said.

Findings

Lehari added that the terms of reference for the investigation have been finalised and handed over to the team, which is expected to commence its work immediately.

The investigation team is expected to present the report and its findings to the MEC by 1 August 2025.

Concerns

Concerns over Witrand Hospital’s conditions are not new.

Workers at the hospital allege that the lack of adequate food, toiletries, and regular power outages has contributed to patient illnesses and deaths.

According to the workers, equipment in the laundry facility, including boilers, is out of order, forcing patients to bathe in cold water and contend with dirty clothes and linen.

