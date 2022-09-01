Operation Dudula agrees to stop picketing outside Kalafong Hospital, will talk with government instead

Thapelo Lekabe

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla said the leadership of anti-immigrant group, Operation Dudula, has agreed to stop protesting outside Kalafong Hospital in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria.

Phaahla on Thursday met with the Tshwane leadership of the organisation at the hospital

after its members held pickets for several days outside the facility, blocking documented and undocumented foreign nationals from accessing healthcare services based on their nationality, colour of their skin and the language they speak.

Protests outside Kalafong Hospital

The group, which has been condemned by government and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for its protests, is accusing immigrants of putting pressure on the country’s healthcare sector.

Phaahla said the leadership of Operation Dudula has agreed to stop their protests and opted to engage in further dialogue with government on the grievances it has raised.

WATCH: The Minister of @HealthZA, Dr Joe Phaahla elaborates on a successful meeting had with the leadership of Operation Dudula, who have been protesting outside @kalafong_health preventing immigrants from entering the facility.

The minister said some of the concerns raised by the organisation include pressure on the hospital’s resources and long queues, which it blames on citizens coming from South Africa’s neighbouring countries.

“We’ve agreed that these are matters which are very important and we can address without any need for picketing and demonstrations.

“On the basis of that, we have agreed on the process of engagement locally with the hospital management of Kalafong, but also at a provincial level with the leadership of Gauteng health,” Phaahla said.

WATCH: A member of Operation Dudulua says no foreign nationals should receive healthcare services in South Africa

Phaahla has expressed concern over the protests organised by Operation Dudula outside the health facility and called on its leaders and supporters to stop their protests with immediate effect.

The minister said the group’s activities were a violation of the country’s Constitution and deprived patients from foreign countries their fundamental rights to access healthcare, regardless of their nationality.

“As the government of the Republic of South Africa we are obliged by the Constitution and the law to make sure our population has access to healthcare services and that no one may be refused emergency medical treatment.

“The right to health in our Constitution is not qualified and must be understood as such,” Phaahla said in a statement.

EFF and Operation Dudula clash

Earlier, police had to diffuse tension between the EFF and Operation Dudulua members outside the hospital.

This after violent clashes broke out between them.

The EFF believes immigrants have rights, like South Africans, to access healthcare as enshrined in the Constitution.

There were running battles between the two organisations, with public order police firing rubber bullets to disperse the opposing groups and prevent them from assaulting each other.

Denosa Tshwane regional chairperson Bongani Richard Banda speaks on the challenges faced by healthcare workers at Kalafong Provincial Tertiary Hospital in Atteridgeville, Pretoria.

This also had an impact on patients who were arriving at Kalafong Hospital to receive medical treatment.

The patients feared that they wouldn’t be able to enter the hospital due to the heavy police presence outside and the clashes between the EFF and Operation Dudula.

The clashes started when a small group of Operation Dudula members were chased away by the EFF from the hospital’s entrance.

Members of the anti-immigrant group claimed they were attacked and physically assaulted by EFF members.

This then lead to Operation Dudula calling for reinforcements from their members who were not within the vicinity of the hospital, resulting in the violence that police eventually quelled.