‘Teffo an embarrassment to legal profession’, says EFF after case opened against Malema

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says Advocate Malesela Teffo is seeking attention by opening a case against party leader Julius Malema.

The red berets said it has taken note of Teffo’s case of defamation of character and crimen injuria against Malema and labelled it as “frivolous”.

The lawyer, who formerly represented four of the men accused in the murder trial of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, opened the case on Friday.

The EFF said Teffo had opened the case to seek attention.

“Teffo has opened a case against the President of the EFF because he has an uncontrollable desire to be in the news cycle. Teffo is an embarrassment to the legal profession, because he has used the tragedy of the late Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa to build a profile for himself,” the EFF said.

“It is an objective fact that Malesela Teffo would not be a person of interest to the public or the media, if it was not for the never-ending case of Senzo Meyiwa, and since he has been removed from that process, he is seeking other avenues to remain a topic of discussion.“

The EFF said the case against Malema has no basis.

“The matter is so frivolous and is brought by such a clownish individual, that if any self-respecting law enforcement agency were to take it seriously, the CIC Julius Malema would represent himself and deal decisively with an imposter.”

The EFF also questioned whether Teffo is suited for a legal career.

“The legal profession is clearly not designed for characters such as him, who enjoy being the topic of discussion rather than being officers of the court who prioritise justice over self-seeking ambitions,” the EFF said.

