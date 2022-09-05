Gayton McKenzie threatens protest against ‘nonsensical’ extension of ZEPs

Kgomotso Phooko

Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie has threatened to start a protest after Minister of Home Affairs, Aaron Motsoaledi, extended the deadline of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits (ZEPs).

ZEP deadline extension

On Friday, Motsoaledi announced that the deadline for the termination of the ZEPs was extended by six months, from 31 December to 30 June 2023.

“Another factor considered is that few Zimbabwean nationals have thus far applied for visas/waivers,” said Motsoaledi.

He advised Zimbabweans to use this opportunity as there will be no further extensions provided.

The department has also been facing legal battles from various Zimbabwean organisations regarding its decision not to renew the permits.

Despite the deadline extension, the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit Holders Association said it will still pursue legal action against the department.

McKenzie strike action

McKenzie has always been vocal on foreign nationals in South Africa, and often says he wants to see them leave the country.

After the latest extension, he unsurprisingly took to Twitter to threaten that the PA will protest against Motsoaledi’s decision.

“We will fight your nonsensical decision to extend permits of Zimbabweans, we will announce the dates for all of us patriotic citizens to hit the streets. We can’t wait until 2024, we must act now,” wrote McKenzie.

We will fight your nonsense decision to extend permits of Zimbabweans, we will announce the dates for all of us Patriotic citizens to hit the streets. We can’t wait until 2024, we must act now, #PutSouthAficansFirst , Dudula, @OnsBaizaNie let’s do this ????????????????????????— Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) September 4, 2022

Just last week McKenzie was slammed for saying if he had the power, he would not hesitate to switch off a foreign national’s oxygen machine to save a South African.

His comments came after Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba was filmed lambasting a Zimbabwean patient admitted at Bela Bela Hospital, saying that they are burdening the South African health system.

McKenzie, despite the criticism he received for his comments, remained firm in his support for Ramathuba and called her a “true leader”.

He said foreigners do not deserved free healthcare services, nor to be employed while South Africans are sitting at home with jobs.

