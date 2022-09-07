Carl Niehaus takes jab at Tito Mboweni with pilchards jibe on Twitter

Faizel Patel

Suspended uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus has taken a swipe at former finance minister Tito Mboweni.

Niehaus posted a snide comment about Mboweni and a can of pilchards on Wednesday.

It’s not a secret that Mboweni loves cooking. He shares photos of his dishes almost every day.

Those who have been following Mboweni on social media, especially Twitter, are well versed in his love for pilchards and his overuse of garlic.

Mboweni’s culinary skills have drawn a lot of attention which is why Tiger Brands was compelled to send him a hamper of products, including their canned pilchards, last year.

A big parcel was delivered. Accompanied by a nice letter from the CEO of Tiger Brands. Koo Pilchards !! Nice… pic.twitter.com/RtOk6CnJk9— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) October 8, 2021

However, Niehaus could not resist taking a dig at Mboweni when a Twitter user posted a photo of a can of pilchards.

“Baked beans and already I am thinking Mayonnaise,” tweeted Mohapi.

Niehaus just had to respond with his own edited photo of Mboweni alongside a can of pilchards.

“Baked beans and Lucky Star pilchards make me think of Tito Mboweni. They are in the same WhatsApp group. Too much makes one fart,” tweeted Niehaus.

Baked beans and Lucky Star Pilchards make me think of @tito_mboweni. They are in the same WhatsApp group. Too much makes one fart????. pic.twitter.com/77xs5ZsDb5— Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) September 7, 2022

However, Twitter uses were not kind to Niehaus taking the mickey out of Mboweni.

Tshepo Mongale tweeted: “Did you fart Johan? I mean Carl”.

Jamlud’obuvu said he had enough of Niehaus. “Too much of you makes us fart too.”

Niehaus is no stranger to controversy.

Last week, African National Congress (ANC) executive member Zizi Kodwa told The Citizen a tweet Niehaus shared about him, in which he supposedly revealed the party’s top six which will be elected in 2024, was fake news.

“Clearly that account is created by Carl, he is the only one who has been commenting about it. He created it, but I have no time to be commenting to respond to Carl,” Kodwa said.

