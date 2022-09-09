New draft policy suggests SA may want to licence WiFi

Faizel Patel

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says South Africa may in future want to license the use of WiFi in some parts of the country.

It wants the Independent Communications Authority of SA (ICASA) to look at the possibility of doing so later if not sooner.

Next generation radio frequency spectrum policy

Ntshavheni on Thursday gazetted an invitation to provide written submissions on the proposed Next Generation Radio Frequency Spectrum Policy for Economic Development.

The request was tabled in the 2022/23 Budget Vote Speech following approval by the Cabinet on 31 August 2022.

It proposes a fundamental overhaul of the way the limited spectrum used by mobile phones and WiFi devices is treated.

The policy also aims to advance long-term public interest from the use of spectrum which is a finite natural resource to support the rollout of communications networks for the socio-economic development of the country.

Shortage and limitations on the availability

Ntshavheni said South Africa is faced with shortage and limitations on the availability of spectrum.

“This is due to insufficient allocation of spectrum for mobile services. In order to address network capacity constraints, telecommunication companies have to deploy and densify networks.

This is a capital-intensive exercise, the ripple effect of which is passed to citizens/consumers through high access data cost (high cost to communicate).

“For South Africa to realise its objectives of digital everything such as digital economy, digital citizenry etc, we need to ensure that citizens can afford access to data, which will allow them to access the digital infrastructure platforms hence our commitment to drive down the high cost to communicate,” Ntshavheni said.

The policy also calls on Ntshavheni to “from time to time consider incentives to stimulate investment for WiFi deployments in poor areas that facilitate access to financing and/or funding, and access to spectrum for use or share.”

The police further support the release of a roadmap for 4G and 5G which will be finalised in consultation with the regulator and mobile network operators.

This will ensure that citizens, including those in rural and remote areas, are not excluded or left out in the rollout of the latest and emerging technologies.

