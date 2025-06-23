Another SA neighbour gets Musk’s Starlink

Lesotho is the 23rd African country to be licensed for South African born Elon Musk’s Starlink service.

Lesotho, a landlocked country surrounded entirely by South Africa, has officially welcomed Starlink.

The Lesotho Communications Authority (LCA) granted SpaceX’s satellite internet service a 10-year operating license on April 14, 2025, following a year-long regulatory review process.

Starlink in Lesotho

“Starlink now available in Lesotho!” SA-born Starlink boss Elon Musk said in a post on his platform X.



Lesotho is the 23rd African country to be licensed for the service. Others on the continent include Nigeria, Malawi, Zambia, Eswatini, Botswana, and Ghana.

South Africa

Starlink is not available in South Africa.

Talks on launching Starlink in the country stalled earlier after Musk and US President Donald Trump ramped up public rhetoric against policies such as BEE laws, which mandate that foreign-owned telecoms companies allocate at least 30% of local equity to historically disadvantaged groups, primarily black South Africans.

Musk claimed Starlink was barred from operating in South Africa because he is not black, an allegation South African officials refuted.

Policy direction

In May, Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi published a policy direction to provide alternatives to pave the way for the Starlink satellite internet service in the country.

Malatsi issued the directive two days after President Cyril Ramaphosa met Trump in Washington to “reset” strained relations following false claims of “white genocide” and attacks against Afrikaner farmers in South Africa, a statement also made by Musk, who attended last week’s meeting in the White House’s Oval Office.

Parliament

However, Communications portfolio committee chairperson Khusela Diko summoned Malatsi to a briefing on the recently published policy directive.

Malatsi and the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies officials presented on how the proposed regulation was formulated, stating that one of the main objectives was to create an environment where competition could thrive.

“It is the lack of competition in the market that appears to be the greatest impediment to lower prices for consumers”.

Work around

South Africans have found ways around the current Starlink restrictions by registering the kit and services in other nearby nations that allow the service and then using the roaming option to access it in their home country.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA)’s chairperson, Mothibi Ramusi, said they have instituted an investigation into the matter.

With its wide coverage and increasing affordability, Starlink presents a chance to close the connectivity gap in rural areas while also appealing to urban users.

Starlink operates thousands of low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites to provide high-speed internet globally.

