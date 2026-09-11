Mbeki moves to steady SAA amid leadership vacuum

Acting SAA CEO Koekie Mbeki says stability, permanent leadership, financial discipline, and tackling historic corruption are priorities.

SAA acting group chief executive Koekie Mbeki has no ambitions to hang onto the top job at the national carrier.

She told The Citizen that ideally permanent leadership will be installed as quickly as possible while she concentrates on keeping operations stable in a tough aviation market.

Mbeki stepped into the position following a tumultuous period that included the much criticised 2025 Annual Report, the exit of airline boss John Lamola, the retirement of chief financial officer Lindsay Olinsky and, more recently, acting chief executive Matshela Seshibe’s special leave.

Mbeki said that the SAA board intends filling both the CEO and CFO positions as soon as possible.

“That is what we are prioritising, to get the positions filled, so that there’s stability because you can imagine it can cause jitters in the market when there is no CFO, there is no CEO.”

‘Keeping the seat warm’

In the meantime, Mbeki faces the challenging job of keeping SAA running while airlines contend with higher fuel costs and consumers remain under financial pressure.

“I am determined to make my tenure as CEO count, no matter how short it is,” she said.

Passenger demand and, ergo, commercial pressure are an immediate challenge.

Mbeki said financial pressure on households was changing spending decisions and suggested air travel was among the expenses consumers were reconsidering.

“Everything has gone up, and everybody is feeling the pressure. The number of people has dwindled a bit across all carriers.”

Acting SAA CEO Koekie Mbeki wants to steady the ship. Picture: Supplied

Beyond keeping the airline flying, Mbeki’s time in the top job comes as SAA continues dealing with the legacy of fraud and corruption that predates its business rescue.

She said that investigations by the SIU (Special Investigating Unit) and other law enforcement agencies continue, with SAA’s forensic department assisting investigators.

The probe, she said, reaches back more than two decades, and she added that the current board expects allegations of wrongdoing to be investigated rather than glossed over.

“The attitude of the current board is that there will be no holy cows. If you are found to have committed misconduct, action will be taken against you.

“Also, recovery of any money that we have lost, especially in instances where there was collusion and fraud and corruption,” Mbeki said.

No holy cows

Lifestyle audits form part of plans to strengthen oversight at the airline.

“If you are living above your means, that should be a red flag on its own,” Mbeki said.

Some historical matters remain under investigation while efforts are underway to recover money from individuals and companies suspected of wrongdoing.

Some investigations, she said, also have an international dimension because suppliers involved were multinational companies.

In the aftermath of speculation yet again over SAA’s solvency, Mbeki was cautious about declaring the airline’s financial position until its latest numbers have been finalised.

“SAA is solvent, but the finance team are still working on the financials. I think I will get a clearer picture once the financials and all the journals have been concluded,” she said.

Operations, however, continue as usual.

Mbeki said Transport Minister Barbara Creecy had been involved and supportive.

However, she made it clear that government ownership did not mean the airline could escape the commercial realities when facing its competitors.

“SAA is a Schedule 2 entity, like all other Schedule 2 entities. It must run as a profitable enterprise.”