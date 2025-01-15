Airlink distances itself from flight overbooking practices following FlySafair tensions

Airlink has firmly rejected FlySafair’s recent claims that all South African airlines deliberately overbook flights, marking a clear division in airline booking practices amid growing public scrutiny.

“Airlink would like to inform all its customers, and future travellers, that we do not overbook our flights. Contrary to what has been said publicly by FlySafair, not all South African airlines partake in this practice,” the airline announced on its social media platforms on Tuesday.

Airlink policy clarification

When confronted about its terms and conditions regarding overbooked flights, Airlink acknowledged the need for contingency planning but maintained its stance against intentional overbooking.

“Airlink must have a contingency plan in place to support unforeseen eventualities like system errors and aircraft swaps, but the internal policy of the company does not permit intentional over booking of flights,” the airline stated on in response to a social media comment.

It added that it would revise its conditions to clarify this position.

FlySafair’s overbooking controversy

The controversy erupted after FlySafair faced public backlash when a customer complained about being denied boarding on a pre-booked flight.

Instead of denying the practice, FlySafair defended its overbooking policy, claiming it enhances passenger experience.

“We do see how inconvenient this can be and therefore offer compensation for passengers that were not able to take the flight they booked,” FlySafair responded.

“We’d like to apologise to all passengers who have been denied boarding due to overbooking. We know how disappointing this can be. We are committed to transparency and customer satisfaction.”

Legal implications

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has initiated an investigation into the matter, citing Section 48(1)(b) of consumer protection legislation, which prohibits suppliers from marketing or administering services in an unfair, unreasonable, or unjust manner.

Hardin Ratshisusu, acting commissioner of the NCC, emphasised the investigation’s priority status and called for affected consumers to come forward with information.

Public response

FlySafair’s attempt to justify its practices by sharing a Forbes article titled “Overbooking airline seats helps everyone when done correctly” was met with strong public criticism.

Social media users roundly rejected the airline’s explanation.

One user, @GregTomaselli, wrote: “There is no understanding at all; you really need help. This article is rubbish. It’s theft. I pay for a service; you have to deliver it. You cannot imply you might deliver it.”

Regulatory intervention

FlySafair’s Chief Marketing Officer Kirby Gordon acknowledged the National Consumer Commission’s investigation into the airline’s overbooking practices, welcoming the opportunity while defending it as a standard industry practice that affects less than 1% of their capacity.

Gordon emphasised that overbooking is crucial for maintaining affordable air travel and is used by both local and international carriers, calling for the investigation to consider this broader context rather than disproportionately targeting FlySafair.

The airline said it was committed to providing all required information to the NCC while maintaining confidence that its policies comply with the Consumer Protection Act, describing its approach as “among the most conservative in the industry” with “fair and lenient” compensation for affected passengers.

In response to the growing controversy, FlySafair has sought intervention from Transport Minister Barbara Creecy, requesting exemption from relevant legal provisions while awaiting court decisions on its declaratory order application and review of the council’s non-compliance finding.

Collen Msibi, Creecy’s spokesperson, confirmed receipt of the request, stating, “The request is currently being considered by the departmental legal services, taking into account the regulatory environment.”

