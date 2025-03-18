Have we lost our sense of decency on flights?

From excessive luggage to mid-air entitlement, airline rules reveal the decline of common courtesy. Do we deserve better, or is this the society we've created?

I flew on two different local airlines last week and was struck by the injunction not to take pictures or videos of the aircrew without their permission.

It’s difficult to go into any mall without seeing aspirant influencers pouting into cellphones.

But, obviously, the fad has gone way beyond that and been weaponised to the extent that people must be reminded that it’s wrong.

People, especially travellers, have to be reminded of a lot that we should all actually regard as common sense and common decency – and it’s not just limited to not eating garlic or overdosing on peas before a 90-minute flight somewhere.

The brilliant observational comic, Anton Taylor (@iamantontaylor), posted a wonderful reel on Instagram recently about the absolute rudeness and entitlement of those who barrel to the door to get off when the plane lands, notwithstanding the pleas from the air hostess to wait their turn.

My own personal bugbear is the amount of luggage the air Karens believe they can carry on board.

We are all entitled to a laptop bag/handbag and a suitcase that fits in the overhead compartment. Most airlines have special little cages where you can check your bag size.

But, sadly, it’s more observed in the breach than in practice as people try to game the system by bringing in everything but the kitchen sink – to the detriment of everyone else, colonising overhead lockers.

It’s understandable when you think of the widespread tampering of checked in luggage on the way to the hold, but that doesn’t make it right.

It’s the same with liquor – warnings that you can’t drink your own booze on board seem reasonable, but ludicrous at seven in the morning unless the devil has the passenger in 33C by the big toe.

In truth though, the warnings are indicative of the society we have created.

If you’re sitting in the emergency exit row, the crew will check to see if you can comprehend that you are potentially sitting next to a door which you shouldn’t open it unless you are told to (which will never be in mid-air) and then only if it’s safe to do so.

Its a helluva indictment on us. But do we deserve any better? About 20 years ago, instruction manuals in cars showed you how to change the battery. These days the manuals ask you not to drink the battery acid.