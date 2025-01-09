FlySafair says it will engage constructively with NCC investigation into overbooking

FlySafair says it will cooperate in the investigation but wants the Consumer Commission to investigate the wider practice of overbooking.

FlySafair says it will engage constructively with the National Consumer Commission (NCC) after the Commission announced on Wednesday that it will investigate the airline’s overbooking of seats on its flights, but it called for fairness in the investigation.

The NCC will investigate FlySafair for overbooking its flights after a consumer complained on social media on Sunday that there was no place for him on the flight he booked due to overbooking.

In its answer to the consumer, FlySafair apologised and said it does overbook flights to ensure it keep its tickets as affordable as possible for its passengers.

“We do see how inconvenient this can be and therefore offer compensation for passengers that were not able to take the flight they booked. We’d like to apologise to all passengers who have been denied boarding due to overbooking. We know how disappointing this can be. We are committed to transparency and customer satisfaction,” FlySafair said.

The NCC initiated an investigation into FlySafair’s conduct of overbooking and/or overselling to assess its compliance with sections of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA).

FlySafair acknowledges NCC investigation

Asked for comment on the investigation, Kirby Gordon, chief marketing officer of FlySafair, said the airline acknowledges the NCC’s announcement of an investigation.

“We welcome the opportunity to provide clarity on this issue and remain confident that our policies and practices are not only compliant with the CPA but also among the most transparent and consumer-focused in the industry.”

However, Kirby says it is “crucial that this investigation be conducted fairly and contextually”. He says overbooking is not unique to FlySafair and is a standard and globally accepted practice employed by airlines to manage operations efficiently, mitigate the financial impact of no-show passengers and keep air travel affordable.

“This practice has been used by all local airlines, past and present, as well as international carriers selling tickets to South African consumers. Any investigation should take this broader context into account and not disproportionately target FlySafair for a practice that is integral to the functioning of the entire aviation industry.”

FlySafair says its overbooking is conservative

According to Kirby, FlySafair’s approach to overbooking is among the most conservative in the industry, and impacts no more than 1% of its available capacity. “Denied boardings are extremely rare and when they do occur, FlySafair provides compensation that is fair, lenient and reflective of our commitment to customer care.

“We also pride ourselves on having some of the most transparent and straightforward terms and conditions in the market, ensuring our customers are fully informed about our policies.”

Kirby explains that overbooking is a necessary practice for the sustainability of airlines, allowing carriers to manage inevitable operational challenges while keeping ticket prices accessible to the majority of travellers.

“Without a degree of breakage, airline profitability would be severely affected, ultimately leading to increased fares for passengers. FlySafair applies this principle in a responsible and customer-centric manner, ensuring that we balance efficiency with fairness.”

FlySafair to provide all required information to NCC

He says FlySafair is fully prepared to engage constructively with the NCC and will provide all required information and context to assist the investigation. “However, we firmly believe this process must include a holistic review of the practices of all airlines operating in South Africa, both local and international, to ensure the findings are fair, balanced and in the best interest of consumers.”

Kirby emphasises that FlySafair remains committed to transparency, customer satisfaction and adherence to all regulatory standards. “We are confident that this investigation will confirm our position as a responsible, consumer-focused airline operating well within the bounds of the CPA.”