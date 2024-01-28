Amnesty International says Israel must comply with ICJ order to prevent genocide in Gaza

The Hague ordered Israel to do all in its power to prevent genocide against Palestinians in Gaza

South Africa initiated proceedings against Israel at the International Court of Justice for alleged crimes against humanity committed in Palestine. Photo: Said Khatib / AFP

Amnesty International says Israel must comply with the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) ruling ordering it do all in its power to prevent genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

In its judgment on Friday, the ICJ ordered Israel to take immediate and effective measures to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance in the Gaza Strip, but stopped short of ordering a ceasefire.

Preventing genocide

Amnesty International secretary-general Agnes Callamard said The Hague’s decision to order provisional measures in response to South Africa’s genocide case against Israel is an important step that could help protect the Palestinian people in Gaza from further suffering and irreparable harm.

“Today’s decision is an authoritative reminder of the crucial role of international law in preventing genocide and protecting all victims of atrocity crimes. It sends a clear message that the world will not stand by in silence as Israel pursues a ruthless military campaign to decimate the population of the Gaza Strip and unleash death, horror and suffering against Palestinians on an unprecedented scale.”

“However, the ICJ decision alone cannot put an end to the atrocities and devastation Gazans are witnessing. Alarming signs of genocide in Gaza, and Israel’s flagrant disregard for international law highlight the urgent need for effective, unified pressure on Israel to stop its onslaught against Palestinians,” said Callamard.

South Africa approached the World Court seeking several orders, including for Israel to immediately suspend its Gaza offensive; to stop forced displacement; to enable humanitarian access to thousands of displaced Palestinians; and to preserve evidence.

Cutting off aid to Gaza

Meanwhile, several key donor countries to the United Nations (UN) agency for Palestinian refugees on Saturday said they would halt their funding, following accusations by Israel that several United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) staff were involved in Hamas’s 7 October attack.

UNRWA responded saying it had fired several staff over Israel’s accusations, promising a thorough investigation into the claims, which were not specified, while Israel vowed to stop the agency’s work in Gaza after the war.

However, the Norwegian government said the world needs to distinguish between what individuals may have done, and what UNRWA stands for.

“The organisation’s tens of thousands of employees in Gaza, the West Bank and the region are playing a crucial role in distributing aid, saving lives and safeguarding basic needs and rights.”

UNRWA, established in 1949 following the first Arab-Israeli war, has repeatedly said throughout Israel’s war on Hamas that its ability to provide humanitarian aid to people in Gaza is on the verge of collapse.

