ANCYL want Janusz Waluś handed to the people to ‘determine his fate’

Janusz Waluś renounced his South African citizenship several years ago but the ANCYL is asking the government to halt the deportation.

The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) is furious at the decision to deport Chirs Hani’s killer.

The repatriation of Janusz Waluś began yesterday and he will be assisted in his return to Poland by both his home nation and the one he leaves behind deeply scarred.

However, the youth league want the man freed so that he can face justice at the hands of South Africans.

ANCYL want justice

Waluś was convicted of the murder of Chris Hani in 1993 and spent the better part of three decades in prison before his release under community correction.

His parole period came to an end on 6 December and the South African government confirmed that Waluś was handed over to the Department of Home Affairs for deportation.

ALSO READ: Five dead in weekend mob justice attacks, police warn against vigilantism

The ANCYL considered this a travesty of justice and has demanded the government reverse their decision to allow the 71-year-old Polish national to leave.

“His crime was committed on our soil, and he must face justice here,” wrote ANCYL Secretary General Mntuwoxolo Ngudle in statement released on Friday.

“South Africa must take matters into their own hands. Waluś should be handed over to the South African people to determine his fate.

“Mob justice is a natural response from a society let down by the very authorities meant to protect us and serve justice,” stated Ngudle.

Polish ministry confirms assistance

The youth league believe that no taxpayers money be spent on protecting the convicted murderer.

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that they would be providing consular services to facilitate the return of their citizen.

“Janusz Waluś gave up his South African citizenship in 2017 and currently holds only Polish citizenship,” Foreign Affairs spokesperson Paweł Wroński told the Polish Press Agency.

“Therefore, the Polish consulate provides him with the same care as is provides to a Polish citizen. He will be provided with the necessary assistance to return to the country,” he added.

Police have repeatedly stated that mob justice is unacceptable and that “vigilantism cannot be a justifiable act of punishment for anyone”.

NOW READ: Chris Hani: What is the truth around his assassination?