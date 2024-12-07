Chris Hani: What is the truth around his assassination?

The granddaughter of Chris Hani laments the brutal killing of the former SACP general secretary which continues to haunt the family.

The granddaughter of former SACP general secretary Chris Hani has found healing from the trauma of his untimely death, while his party continues to call for the truth around his assassination.

Government yesterday announced the deportation to Poland of Hani’s killer Janusz Walus after serving his parole period.

In what marked a turning point in the history of South Africa – almost derailing the country’s transition to democracy – Polish immigrant Walus fired several shots from a 9mm pistol, killing Hani in the driveway of his Boksburg home in 1993, in front of daughter, Nomakwezi.

Janusz Walus: Renewed spotlight on Chris Hani’s killer

Walus served a 31-year prison sentence for the assassination, along with Clive Derby-Lewis, who died while on medical parole.

Released two years ago after spending almost three decades in prison, 71-year-old Walus spent the past two years under community correction.

ALSO READ: Janusz Waluś heading back to Poland as Chris Hani’s wife makes inquiry request

‘Pain which I cannot describe’

Reflecting on Walus, Nosipho Hani said emotional scars following Hani’s death remained and continued to haunt the family.

Said Nosipho: “What Walus did caused pain which I cannot describe – having taken away a family member, a grandfather, a father to our family – someone who was light to the entire country. I was born in 1998 and Walus took away an opportunity for me to meet my grandfather and getting to know him – especially that we share the same vision.

“Walus took away someone I could ask for guidance on any matter in life and a role I could assume to help people – someone heroic in our family.

“While I did not have an opportunity to meet him, I was told stories about him and the role he played in the struggle for the liberation of South Africa.”

ALSO READ: Remembering Chris Hani: lessons for today

Hani family: Granddaughter opens up about ‘journey of healing’

She said healing was an ongoing process.

“While I cannot speak for everyone, trauma affects us differently. As an individual, I have embarked on a journey of healing, not wanting any trauma to hold me down in terms of moving forward and shining a light on my grandfather’s legacy.

“I do not think you get to a stage where you are completely healed, because it is an ongoing process.

“But the most important part is knowing how to deal with triggers. When we hear court or government announcements on Walus being made and watch the news on television, we are challenged on how to handle developments in terms of our daily lives,” said Nosipho.

Working towards Hani’s vision

Complete healing meant “not forgetting what happened, but letting go”.

“It is very important that we are able to deal with our triggers, so that we are still able to work positively with people – still seeing the beauty in life and what he [Hani] wanted, in working towards his vision.

“But if we are continuously clouded by trauma, we may not be able to realise his dream,” she said.

Parole for Walus: ‘Source of anger and disappointment’ – SACP

SACP central committee member and national spokesperson Alex Mohubetswane Mashilo, said the Constitutional Court ruling in 2022, granting Walus a parole within 10 days, remained “a source of profound anger and disappointment”.

“This is true, not only for the Hani family and the South African Communist Party, but also for millions of South Africans, of whom the majority are the working class.

“Our stance remained resolute: Both the convicted assassins should have rotted in jail.

“We demanded full disclosure of the truth about Hani’s assassination. We opposed both amnesty and parole for the convicted assassins and called for an inquest into his assassination towards closure for the family,” he said.