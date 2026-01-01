2026 public holidays in South Africa: Here’s the good and the bad

Everybody loves public holidays, but there is a catch in 2026.

Now that 2026 has dawned, many South Africans will be looking forward to the next holiday, or should that be public holiday, which may not be very good news.

Everybody loves public holidays. It’s a paid holiday; you don’t have to work, and it doesn’t count against your annual leave.

Disappointment

However, South Africans are set for a disappointing public holiday calendar in 2026, with workers losing two days of the 12 public holidays currently on the official calendar.

The shortfall is a result of the Public Holidays Act (Act No 36 of 1994), which provides that when a public holiday falls on a weekend, South Africans will have two fewer days this year.

Public holidays

South Africa’s 12 public holidays begin with New Year’s Day on 1 January and end with the Day of Goodwill on 26 December.

The dates on which Good Friday and Easter Sunday fall are determined according to the ecclesiastical moon. That varies each year, but they fall somewhere between late March and late April.

What’s the deal?

While the country has 12 public holidays, the actual number of days off depends on which day of the week each holiday falls on.

If a public holiday falls on a weekday (Monday to Friday), employees will receive the day off. However, weekends are determined by the Public Holidays Act (Act No 36 of 1994)

The act provides that when a public holiday falls on a Sunday, the following Monday shall be a public holiday.

Losing two days

However, if the public holiday falls on a Saturday and workers who do not normally work on Saturdays have no day off, they effectively lose a day.

On the 2026 official public holidays register, two public holidays fall on a Saturday: Human Rights Day on 21 March and the Day of Goodwill on 26 December.

As a result, many South Africans will not receive any additional time off for these dates.

Good news

However, there is some consolation for South African workers.

Freedom Day on 27 April 2026 falls on a Monday, resulting in a three-day weekend. Workers’ Day on 1 May 2026 falls on a Friday, resulting in another three-day weekend.

Women will also bring some cheer to South Africans, as National Women’s Day falls on Sunday, 9 August 2026, so Monday, 10 August, will be a public holiday.

Despite the gloom of losing two days, there is still a lot to cheer for in 2026 in terms of holidays.

