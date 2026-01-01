Teen moms as young as 15 give birth to New Year’s babies

This follows The Citizen's reporting of three 15-year-olds giving birth on Christmas Day in KwaZulu-Natal.

84 babies have been born on the first day of 2026 in the Eastern Cape as of midday, with a quarter of these new moms being teenagers.

The Eastern Cape Social Development and Health departments reported that 21 children were born to teenagers aged 15 to 19 years.

“This highlights the ongoing challenges we face regarding teenage pregnancies in our province, an issue that requires urgent attention and comprehensive support,” said Eastern Cape Social Development and Acting Health MEC Bukiwe Fanta.

This follows The Citizen‘s reporting of three 15-year-olds giving birth on Christmas Day in KwaZulu-Natal, two at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital and one at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital.

Last year, the country’s public health facilities recorded 1 448 New Year’s births, a decline compared to the 1 703 recorded in 2024. Of this number, 80 last year were by teen moms, a decrease from the 190 the year before.

Teen pregnancy scourge

Teen pregnancies continue to be a major social crisis in the country, with thousands of teenagers giving birth each year.

StatsSA recorded 123 971 births by mothers aged 19 and younger between 1 January 2024 and 28 February 2025.

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) said the scourge undermines the health, education and prospects of young South Africans.

“Teenage pregnancy remains a serious social and developmental challenge. It often results in interrupted schooling, increased dropout rates, limited economic opportunities and heightened vulnerability to poverty and gender-based violence,” explained minister Sindisiwe Chikunga.

Support young mothers

Fanta said that while educating young people about the dangers and consequences of teenage pregnancy is important, so too is supporting young mothers.

“While we celebrate the joy of new life, we must also acknowledge the challenges that come with it, especially for young mothers.

“It is crucial that we provide adequate resources and support systems to ensure that these young women can successfully navigate motherhood while continuing their education and personal development.”

“We must equip our youth with the knowledge and skills they need to make informed choices. By doing so, we can help reduce the rates of teenage pregnancies and ensure that young mothers have access to the support they need,” Fanta added.

