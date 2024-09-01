Young boy dies in suspected drowning incident in Soweto

The boy's body was found in a dam near near the Soweto towers and police have released a series of tips to prevent further drowning incidents.

Rescue vehicles on scene in Soweto. Picture: Facebook / City of Joburg EMS

A Saturday afternoon swim in Soweto ended in tragedy.

Police retrieved the body of a 13-year-old boy on Sunday morning after he went missing the previous afternoon.

The child’s body was found in the Power Park Dam, just off Chris Hani Road in Orlando.

Search conducted into the night

The boy had been playing in the dam near the old cooling towers in Soweto with his friends.

A case of suspected drowning was opened at a nearby police station, with the police and municipal aquatic rescue teams searching until 9pm on Saturday night.

The teams returned in the morning, where they made their unfortunate discovery.

“Spring time is here and the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services urges residents to please safeguard children during this season,” stated Cojems spokesperson Xolile Khumalo.

“Please ensure that children stay away from abandoned buildings that are submerged in water and refrain from swimming in dams and lakes,” Khumalo concluded

Swimming safety tips

Police issued a set of safety tips for parents and children and adults to adhere to in the coming months.

Never leave a young child unattended near water and never make a child responsible for another child – not even for five minutes. Teach children to always ask permission to go near water.

Avoid swimming immediately after a big meal, as there is a danger of having cramps

Do not swim in river mouths, in dirty water, very early in the mornings, early evenings or after it had rained as shark activity increases in these conditions. Also do not swim when bluebottles are present as they are poisonous.

Swimming aids, such as water wings or noodles, are fun toys for kids, but they should never be used instead of approved flotation devices.

If a child is missing, check the water first. Seconds count in preventing drowning or permanent disability.

Do not dive into shallow water – many paraplegics broke their necks by diving into shallow pools and dams.

Never swim while you are intoxicated. Alcohol impairs judgement and unnecessary risks are taken. An intoxicated swimmer will tire more easily, increasing the chance of an accident or drowning.

